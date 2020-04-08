This school holidays, our Māori Services team bring you activities for tamariki.

Today: Ngā Whāinga – Challenges - KORU

The koru is a spiral shape represented in the way Native New Zealand fern fronds unfurl. You can often see this beautiful spiral shape in Māori artworks, carving, tā moko (Māori tattooing) and kōwhaiwhai patterns.

The word koru means coiled, folded or looped. Koru can represent new life, growth, change and often symbolise creation or new beginnings. They are one of our really well known Māori symbols and iconic of New Zealand.

Hei mahi – things to do:

Create a koru using stuff you can find outside

Check out this cool eBook Ngā Atua by Robyn Kahukiwa, how many koru can you spot on the cover?

Make your own piece of koru art using whatever art materials you have at home e.g. paints, felts, pastels, glitter.

