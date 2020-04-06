Ngā Whāinga – Challenges – RARANGA

This school holidays, our Māori Services team bring you activities for tamariki.
Today: Ngā Whāinga – Challenges - RARANGA.

Raranga is a term for Māori weaving.  It is used to make mats, baskets and a number of other things.  Anyone can raranga and there are a number of courses available in the community to learn how to raranga. The Christchurch City Libraries website has a lot of information about raranga and the styles of raranga.

Hei mahi – things to do:

Ngā Whāinga – Challenges

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries