This school holidays, our Māori Services team bring you activities for tamariki.

Today: Ngā Whāinga – Challenges - RARANGA.

Raranga is a term for Māori weaving. It is used to make mats, baskets and a number of other things. Anyone can raranga and there are a number of courses available in the community to learn how to raranga. The Christchurch City Libraries website has a lot of information about raranga and the styles of raranga.

Hei mahi – things to do:

List the different types of weaving on the Christchurch City Libraries website

Make a tipare / Māori head band using paper by following this video How to make a Māori Headband

Make a fish from ribbon or paper by following this video DIY Ribbon Fish

Make a ribbon star by following this video Ngā whetū o Matariki – the stars of Matariki

Ngā Whāinga – Challenges