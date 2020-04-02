Ngā Whāinga – Challenges – WAIATA

This school holidays, our Māori Services team bring you activities for tamariki.
Today: Ngā Whāinga – Challenges - WAIATA

Waiata is the Māori word for singing or song. Traditionally waiata were chants used to preserve history, events and whakapapa – genealogy. In the early 1900s popular melodic western tunes were added and are still used today. There are some examples in a blog post Strengthen your reo with waiata Māori.

Hei mahi – things to do:

Ngā Whāinga – Challenges

