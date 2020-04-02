This school holidays, our Māori Services team bring you activities for tamariki.
Today: Ngā Whāinga – Challenges - WAIATA
Waiata is the Māori word for singing or song. Traditionally waiata were chants used to preserve history, events and whakapapa – genealogy. In the early 1900s popular melodic western tunes were added and are still used today. There are some examples in a blog post Strengthen your reo with waiata Māori.
Hei mahi – things to do:
- Learn three songs from Te kōtare – waiata for children, teachers and whānau
- Learn the actions to Eaioa a song from Kōtahi Mano Kaika
- Explore the different types of waiata from Te Aka