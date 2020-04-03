Ngā Whāinga – Challenges – HAKA

This school holidays, our Māori Services team bring you activities for tamariki.
Today: Ngā Whāinga – Challenges - HAKA

Haka are a form of posture dance. These  convey a message, whether it be a challenge, protest or even supporting a kaupapa / topic. They are also used as a form of acknowledgement of a person and/or their mahi/work.

Haka are usually performed by a group of people and can be performed anywhere.  There are different types of haka, explore the haka experience by haka exponent Tapeta Wehi to learn more. The most well-known haka is “Ka Mate” a haka by Te Rauparaha from Ngāti Toa, which was made famous by the New Zealand All Blacks.

Kapa haka group at the opening ceremony
Combined kapa haka performance from Breens Intermediate and Isleworth School. Opening day at Ōrauwhata:Bishopdale Library and Community Centre, Saturday 22 July 2017. Flickr BI-2017-07-22-library-2201717-T2-2

Hei mahi – things to do:

  • List the different types of haka noted on the webpage the haka experience.
  • Draw / Design a traditional weapon that could be use in a Haka
  • Watch Kapa o Pango the haka written for the All Blacks, what is this haka about?
  • List all the things “Kapa o Pango” does for the players

